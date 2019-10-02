Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Misses practice with foot injury

Williams was held out of practice Wednesday due to a foot injury, with the Raiders considering him questionable for Sunday's game in London against the Bears, Jerry McDonald of the Oakland Tribune reports.

Williams didn't show any sign of injury during Sunday's 31-24 win over the Colts, catching three of seven targets for 36 yards and a touchdown while playing 93 percent of snaps on offense. The Raiders don't have much behind him, with Hunter Renfrow the only other wide receiver on the roster with 10 or more targets or five or more catches this season. Trevor Davis and Keelan Doss got some playing time in Sunday's win, while J.J. Nelson was a last-second scratch after feeling tightness in his leg during pregame warmups.