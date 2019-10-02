Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Misses practice with foot injury
Williams was held out of practice Wednesday due to a foot injury, with the Raiders considering him questionable for Sunday's game in London against the Bears, Jerry McDonald of the Oakland Tribune reports.
Williams didn't show any sign of injury during Sunday's 31-24 win over the Colts, catching three of seven targets for 36 yards and a touchdown while playing 93 percent of snaps on offense. The Raiders don't have much behind him, with Hunter Renfrow the only other wide receiver on the roster with 10 or more targets or five or more catches this season. Trevor Davis and Keelan Doss got some playing time in Sunday's win, while J.J. Nelson was a last-second scratch after feeling tightness in his leg during pregame warmups.
More News
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Keeps scoring streak alive•
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Another receiving score in Week 3•
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Set to play Sunday•
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Limited practice Thursday•
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Limited Wednesday•
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Plans to play Week 3•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Rankings: Early-season breakouts, busts
Our Fantasy experts figure out which early-season breakouts they buy, which busts they are...
-
Week 5 TE Preview: Doyle rules
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 5 at tight end.
-
Week 5 Waivers: Starters emerge
There are stopgap measures available if you need them, but the top targets on waivers in Week...
-
Week 5 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 5 Trade Values Chart
How does Melvin Gordon's return shake up the trade values chart? Dave Richard provides the...