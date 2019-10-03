Play

Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Misses second straight practice

Williams (foot) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.

With absences from both of the Raiders' first two practices of the week, Williams doesn't seem to be trending toward suiting up Sunday against the Bears in London. Oakland will wait and see if Williams is able to get any on-field work in Friday before ruling on his status for Sunday, but an absence over the weekend would likely lock in tight end Darren Waller as Derek Carr's undisputed top target in the passing game.

