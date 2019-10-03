Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Misses second straight practice
Williams (foot) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.
With absences from both of the Raiders' first two practices of the week, Williams doesn't seem to be trending toward suiting up Sunday against the Bears in London. Oakland will wait and see if Williams is able to get any on-field work in Friday before ruling on his status for Sunday, but an absence over the weekend would likely lock in tight end Darren Waller as Derek Carr's undisputed top target in the passing game.
More News
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Hoping rest will be effective•
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Misses practice with foot injury•
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Keeps scoring streak alive•
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Another receiving score in Week 3•
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Set to play Sunday•
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Limited practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Trade Values Chart
Is Saquon Barkley coming back sooner than later? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 5, identifying risky plays, sneaky...