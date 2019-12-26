Play

Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Misses Thursday's practice

Williams (foot) didn't practice Thursday.

Williams wasn't listed on Wednesday's practice/injury report estimate, so the wideout's Thursday addition makes his status for Sunday's game against the Broncos worth monitoring. Williams, who brought in all four of his targets for 82 yards in the Raiders' Week 16 win over the Chargers, heads into his team's regular-season finale with a 42/651/6 stat line through 13 contests.

