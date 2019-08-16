Williams caught his lone target, a 27-yard gain, during Thursday's 33-26 win over Arizona.

The Raiders only had Derek Carr in for one series, but he linked up with Williams for the biggest shot of Oakland's opening touchdown drive. Carr took a quick drop and lofted it up for Williams, who used his size to box out his defender for a 27-yard gain. Williams is one of several new weapons in Oakland's offense and, though just one play, Thursday's reception showed the kind of asset Williams can be over the top while the likes of Antonio Brown and Ryan Grant do damage underneath and on intermediate routes.

More News
Our Latest Stories