Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Nearing full health
Coach Jon Gruden said Williams (foot) is approaching 100 percent health, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Williams was hobbled by plantar fasciitis throughout much of his first season with the Raiders, recording 47 percent of his receiving yards and five of his six touchdowns within his first five games. He's now entering the second season of a four-year, $44.4 million contract, with his $11 million base salary for 2020 vesting to a full guarantee earlier this month, per overthecap.com. The Raiders are probably still in the market for a true No. 1 receiver, but they at least have a diverse group of weapons between Williams, Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow, Josh Jacobs and Jalen Richard. While the target upside may be limited, a healthy Williams could be a regular source of big plays and touchdowns. It sounds like he'll be healthy for the offseason program, though plantar fasciitis is known to linger or reappear later on.
