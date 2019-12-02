Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Nearly invisible in big loss
Williams caught one of four targets for nine yards in Sunday's 40-9 loss to the Chiefs.
His lone catch didn't come until the fourth quarter, when the game was long out of reach. Williams hasn't found the end zone since Week 8, and hasn't topped 25 receiving yards in three of the last four games, disappearing just when the Raiders seemed to be pushing themselves into playoff contention. The fifth-year receiver will try to reverse his fortunes in Week 14 against the Titans.
More News
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Grounded by Jets•
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Averages 20.5 yards per catch•
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Nondescript line in win•
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Scoring streak comes to end•
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Turns in full practice•
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Logs limited practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: For the stretch
The Chiefs offense has created plenty of value at running back, and Darwin Thompson could be...
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...