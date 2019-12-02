Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Nearly invisible in big loss

Williams caught one of four targets for nine yards in Sunday's 40-9 loss to the Chiefs.

His lone catch didn't come until the fourth quarter, when the game was long out of reach. Williams hasn't found the end zone since Week 8, and hasn't topped 25 receiving yards in three of the last four games, disappearing just when the Raiders seemed to be pushing themselves into playoff contention. The fifth-year receiver will try to reverse his fortunes in Week 14 against the Titans.