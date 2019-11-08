Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Nondescript line in win
Williams secured three of five targets for 25 yards in the Raiders' 26-24 win over the Chargers on Thursday.
Williams' long reception went for a modest 12 yards, even as he tied with several players for the team lead in targets. The 27-year-old speedster opened the season with touchdown receptions in each of the first five games he suited up for, but he's now been kept out of the end zone in consecutive contests. Williams does have at least three grabs in each game this season, but he'll look to bounce back from Thursday's season-low yardage tally against the Bengals in a Week 11 matchup a week from Sunday.
