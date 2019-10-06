Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Not on track to play
Williams (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, is viewed as a "longshot" to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Raiders will presumably put Williams through a pregame workout before deciding on his fate, but it doesn't sound like the team expects him to demonstrate enough progress to get the green light to play. If that's the case, a weak Raiders passing attack would likely become more reliant on tight end Darren Waller, while receivers J.J. Nelson (knee) and Hunter Renfrow may also notice heightened roles.
