Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Not participating in practice

Williams (foot) was present for the Raiders' practice Monday but looked to be a non-participant, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Raiders won't reveal their first injury report of Week 7 until Wednesday, but Williams' lack of activity during Monday's session suggests the Raiders' recent bye week wasn't enough for him to fully overcome the foot issue. If Williams doesn't gain active status for Sunday's game in Green Bay, the Raiders would be down to a green receiver room that counts recent pickup Zay Jones (90 career receptions) as its most established member.