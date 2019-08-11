Williams isn't slated to play in Saturday's preseason contest against the Rams, Jerry McDonald of the East Bay Times reports.

The additions of Williams and Antonio Brown in the offseason represented a massive overhaul of the receiving options at Derek Carr's disposal. That said, ongoing issues with Brown have put a damper on those plans. At least for one week, the Raiders will keep the vast majority of first-teamers on the bench, but Williams could be serving as the No. 1 wideout when they are allowed to take the field.