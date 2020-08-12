Williams said he's "over the hump" in dealing with the plantar fasciitis that bothered him last season, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Williams was bothered by both of his feet, missing two games in October and ultimately failing to maintain his strong start to the season. He finished with a 42-651-6 receiving line on 64 targets, with both his stat line and snap count (727) looking oddly similar to what he'd done the previous two years in Los Angeles. The 28-year-old is entering the second season of a four-year, $44 million contract, and while better health might theoretically lead to more targets, he's now facing tougher competition after the Raiders picked up Henry Ruggs (Round 1) and Bryan Edwards (Round 3) in the 2020 NFL Draft. The team also brings back slot specialist Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller, along with an impressive, versatile backfield led by Josh Jacobs.