Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Plans to play Week 3
Williams (hip) intends to play in Sunday's game against the Vikings, a source told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Williams came out of the Week 2 loss to the Chiefs with a painful hip pointer, but it didn't stop the 27-year-old from playing 61 of the Raiders' 65 offensive snaps while finishing with five receptions for 46 yards and a score. The injury is expected to limit Williams' practice time this week, but so long as he's willing to play at less than 100 percent health, he'll likely get the green light to suit up Sunday. Following the team's release of Antonio Brown shortly before the season, Williams has emerged as Oakland's top wideout, hauling in 11 of 14 targets for 151 yards and two touchdowns through two contests.
