Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Possible No. 1 wideout
Williams could serve as the Raiders' No. 1 wide receiver after Jeff Darlington of ESPN reported Saturday Antonio Brown may not play in Monday's contest against the Broncos.
Considering the nature of this story seems to change hour to hour, it's difficult to say for certain how significant of a role Williams will have in the offense. J.J. Nelson and Hunter Renfrow figure to see a bump as well if Brown ultimately does not play.
