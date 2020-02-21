Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Progressing well in recovery
Williams (foot) is making good progress in his recovery from his Plantar fasciitis injury, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Williams began the 2019 regular season strong, recording four straight contests with a touchdown grab, but he was then forced to sit out back-to-back games due to Plantar fasciitis issues. The 28-year-old wideout toughed out the remainder of the season but was clearly hobbled by his linger foot injury, culminating in a Week 17 tilt in which he wasn't targeted. Coach Jon Gruden blamed Williams' dwindling production on injury, saying "it's hard to play when your feet are on fire" following the season-ending loss. Williams remains under contract for the next three seasons with a salary of $11 million per year, so he'll be in line to reprise a key role in the Raiders' receiver corps provided he can get healthy during the offseason.
