Play

Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Puts in limited practice showing

Williams (foot) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Williams has shown some progress in his recovery from plantar fasciitis by practicing in limited fashion on back-to-back days, but the Raiders may want to see him log a full session before clearing him for game action. The wideout has been sidelined for the past three weeks with the injury, forcing the Raiders to get by with a green receiving corps headlined by Keelan Doss, Hunter Renfrow and Trevor Davis. If he gets the green light to play Sunday against the Texans, Williams should immediately step back in as one of the Raiders' top targets along with tight end Darren Waller.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories