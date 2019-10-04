Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Receives questionable tag

Williams (foot) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears in London, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Williams was a non-participant at practice throughout the week, but the questionable tag leaves him with a chance to play Week 5. The 27-year-old has 17 receptions for 216 yards and four touchdowns -- one in each game -- this season, but the Bears present a daunting matchup should he be cleared to suit up. The Raiders could have their depth at wide receiver tested Sunday with J.J. Nelson (knee) and Dwayne Harris (ankle) also questionable.