Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Returns to limited practice

Williams (foot) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.

Williams wasn't able to practice at all last week as he's been dealing with a case of plantar fasciitis, so his return to the field, in any capacity, offers hope that he could return to action Sunday against the Texans. How Williams' foot responds to the work he put in Wednesday will no doubt offer added context with regard to his Week 8 availability. With that in mind, we'll revisit the wideout's status no later than Thursday.

