Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Ruled out this week
Williams (foot) won't play Sunday against the Packers, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
With Williams -- who is dealing with a case of plantar fasciitis -- still sidelined even after the Raiders' bye week, look for the team's Week 7 wideout corps to be led by Trevor Davis, Keelan Doss and Hunter Renfrow, with Marcell Ateman and recently-acquired Zay Jones also in the mix. Neither represent a high-percentage fantasy play, but it's worth noting that in Week 5 Davis paced Oakland's wide receivers with four catches on four targets for 42 yards.
