Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Scoring streak comes to end

Williams hauled in three of four targets for 48 yards Sunday in the Raiders' 31-24 win over the Lions.

Even though Derek Carr threw for his second-best yardage total of the season (289), Williams turned in a rather pedestrian outing as the quarterback spread the targets around to nine different pass catchers. Carr's two touchdown passes on the day went to Hunter Renfrow and Foster Moreau, marking the first time that Williams failed to reach the end zone in his six games this season. Better days should be ahead for Williams, though he may have a tough time bouncing back on Thursday night, when the Raiders will take on a Chargers defense that limited the Packers' Aaron Rodgers to a season-low 161 passing yards in Week 9.