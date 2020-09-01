The Raiders placed Williams (shoulder) on injured reserve Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
A little more than a week removed from suffering a torn labrum in his right shoulder, Williams won't suit up this season after initially planning to play through the injury. With the decision made to shut down the 28-year-old, the Raiders likely will trot out a young receiving corps, led by rookie first-rounder Henry Ruggs and supplemented by slot man Hunter Renfrow and 2020 third-round pick Bryan Edwards.
