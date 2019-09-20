Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Set to play Sunday
Williams (hip) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest at Minnesota.
Williams emerged from Week 2 with a hip pointer, resulting in limited designations on the Raiders' first two injury reports of this week. There was an expectation that he'd get past the issue, though, which came to pass with a full practice Friday. Through two games with his new team, Williams has received exactly seven targets and scored one TD in both while handling a 94.3 percent share of the offensive snaps.
