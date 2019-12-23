Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Several big plays
Williams hauled in all four of his targets for 82 yards in the team's Week 16 win over the Chargers.
Williams provided his usual big play ability, recording catches of 43, 20 and 13 yards to account for the majority of his production. His longest reception came in the first quarter on a slant pass across the middle that he subsequently turned upfield for a big play. Williams was outplayed by rookie Hunter Renfrow but managed to work efficiently and produce an effective stat-line for the second consecutive contest. He'll look to keep that stretch going in the team's Week 17 matchup against the Broncos.
