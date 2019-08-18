Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Sits out practice
Williams (undisclosed) didn't practice Sunday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
It remains to be seen if Williams is dealing with an injury or illness, or is simply getting a maintenance day. Assuming his absence is not a lengthy one, Williams heads into the coming season in line to start opposite fellow newcomer Antonio Brown, who has been dealing with a foot issue, but is reportedly nearing a return to practice.
