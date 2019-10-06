Play

Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Sitting in Week 5

Williams (foot) is inactive for Sunday's Week 5 tilt against the Bears in London.

Williams was trending downward earlier in the weekend, and his inactive status is now confirmed. With fellow wideouts J.J. Nelson (knee) and Dwayne Harris (ankle) also on the shelf Sunday, the Raiders are down to a top receiver trio of rookie Hunter Renfrow, Keelan Doss and Trevor Davis against a ferocious Bears defense. Tight end Darren Waller may be in line for a bump in his already massive workload as a result, but quarterback Derek Carr's prospects, already shaky to start with versus Chicago, become downright grim in the wake of the multiple absences.

