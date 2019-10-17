Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Sitting out practice again

Williams (heel) isn't taking part in Thursday's practice, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Williams' absence from practice for the second straight day doesn't come as much of a surprise after coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday that the wideout was still bothered by plantar fasciitis coming out of a Week 6 bye. Unless Williams demonstrates some progress and is able to log some on-field work Friday to keep hope alive for an appearance this weekend, the Raiders are likely to rely on Hunter Renfrow, Trevor Davis, Keelan Doss and Zay Jones as their primary receivers Sunday in Green Bay.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories