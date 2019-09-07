Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Sliding in as No. 1 WR
Williams is expected to be the No. 1 receiver after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Antonio Brown was released Saturday,
While Williams will have a difficult matchup against Chris Harris and the rest of the Broncos defense in Monday's Week 1 matchup, the ex-Chargers wideout immediately vaults into a prominent fantasy position this season. As the de-facto No. 1 wide receiver for the Chargers in 2016, Williams recorded 1,059 receiving yards and seven touchdowns across 16 games, but in the two ensuing seasons combined the 27-year-old compiled 1,381 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, mostly wasting behind a healthy Keenan Allen and a variety of other weapons. The obvious downgrade at quarterback from the Chargers to the Raiders might cap his production overall, but Williams is nevertheless in a prime spot to make good on his vast potential.
More News
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Possible No. 1 wideout•
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Back to being No. 2 WR•
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Could see added work in Week 1•
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Sits out practice•
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Nabs preseason deep ball•
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Out for exhibition opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Fantasy Football Injury Report
Stefon Diggs' hamstring and Jordan Reed's head could keep them from playing Week 1. Dave Richard...
-
Week 1 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Sleepers: Searching for upside
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 1, plus offers...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...