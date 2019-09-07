Williams is expected to be the No. 1 receiver after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Antonio Brown was released Saturday,

While Williams will have a difficult matchup against Chris Harris and the rest of the Broncos defense in Monday's Week 1 matchup, the ex-Chargers wideout immediately vaults into a prominent fantasy position this season. As the de-facto No. 1 wide receiver for the Chargers in 2016, Williams recorded 1,059 receiving yards and seven touchdowns across 16 games, but in the two ensuing seasons combined the 27-year-old compiled 1,381 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, mostly wasting behind a healthy Keenan Allen and a variety of other weapons. The obvious downgrade at quarterback from the Chargers to the Raiders might cap his production overall, but Williams is nevertheless in a prime spot to make good on his vast potential.