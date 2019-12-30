Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Still battling foot injury

Williams (foot) didn't receive a target in Sunday's 16-15 loss to the Broncos, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Coach Jon Gruden attributed Williams' lack of production to his injury status. "We still think he's an excellent player, Gruden said, according to Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area. "But it's hard to play when your feet are on fire. His feet were hurting." Williams has been dealing with plantar fasciitis, and it has affected his performance lately. The 27-year-old wideout had his best game in Week 1 against the Broncos, as he set season highs in catches (six) and yards (105) while finding the paydirt, but he surpassed 50 receiving yards just three more times. Williams remains under contract for the next three seasons at $11 million per year, so the Raiders hope he can shake off the injury before the 2020 campaign.