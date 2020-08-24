Williams recently sustained a torn labrum in his shoulder, but the wideout intends to put off surgery and play through the injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Williams plans to take the next few weeks off to treat the injury through rest and rehab, leaving the door open for him to be available for the Raiders' season opener Sept. 13 at Carolina. After he missed only two games in 2019 while battling plantar fasciitis in both of his feet for a large portion of the season, Williams has shown an ability to play through injuries, though this latest shoulder issue could provide more unique complications. The Raiders are counting on Williams to serve as their top big-play threat, but if the injury limits the veteran or causes him to miss time, rookie first-round pick Henry Ruggs could end up seeing more work at outside receiver sooner than Las Vegas planned.