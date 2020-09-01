Williams, who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, will undergo surgery on the torn labrum in his right shoulder at some point in September, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Williams initially expected to play through the injury, but instead surgery has been ordered up, which will cause him to miss the entirety of his sixth NFL season. In his stead, the Raiders are expected to go with an inexperienced receiving corps composed of two rookies (Henry Ruggs, Bryan Edwards) and a second-year slot specialist (Hunter Renfrow).