Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Turns in full practice
Williams (foot) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Williams was limited in Wednesday's session, but that was likely just for maintenance purposes after he returned from a three-game absence last weekend versus the Texans and played 89 percent of the offensive snaps. He immediately re-established himself as Oakland's top wideout in that contest, nabbing three of six targets for 91 yards and a score. Look for Williams to see steady involvement in the passing game again Sunday versus the Lions.
