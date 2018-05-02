Raiders' Vadal Alexander: Faces four-game ban
Alexander was suspended for the first four games of the 2018 season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances, Matt Schneidman of The Mercury News reports.
Alexander missed four games in 2017 with ankle issues and a concussion, and he's set to miss at least the same amount in 2018. Regardless, Oakland drafted Kolton Miller in the first round, and he's expected to take over as the right tackle.
