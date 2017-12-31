Alexander (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Though he failed to practice this week, the Raiders listed Alexander as doubtful in the event he received clearance from an independent neurologist leading up to the contest. That evidently didn't materialize, so Alexander will end his season in street clothes after sustaining the head injury in the Week 16 loss to the Eagles.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories