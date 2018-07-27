Alexander was placed on the did not report list Friday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Alexander is suspended for the first four games of the season due to a violation of the league's performance-enhancing substance policy, but that doesn't explain his absence from camp. He's still able to participate in training camp and the preseason despite his suspension. It's unclear how long he'll be away from camp, but his absence opens the door for Brandon Parker or Breno Giacomini to get some extra reps.