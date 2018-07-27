Alexander was placed on the Reserve/Did Not Report list Friday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Alexander is suspended for the first four games of the season due to a violation of the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances, but that doesn't explain his current absence -- he's still allowed to participate in training camp and the preseason despite his suspension. It's unclear how long he'll be away from camp, but his absence opens the door for Brandon Parker or Breno Giacomini to get some extra reps.