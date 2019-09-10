Raiders' Vontaze Burfict: Banged up in win
Head coach Jon Gruden said Burfict got "a little bit" banged up in Monday's win over the Broncos, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Burfict collected six total tackles over 56 defensive snaps in the contest. Gruden said the 28-year-old is probably "very sore" Tuesday and cited his "reckless" style of play for the possible injury. While it can seemingly be added up to usual bumps and bruises, Burfict's participation in practice this week will be telling of just how sore he is.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.
-
Week 2 QB Preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 2 including...
-
Week 2 RB Preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 2 including...
-
Week 2 WR Preview: Trust Pats WRs?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 2 including...
-
Week 2 TE Preview: More options
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 2 including projections,...
-
Week 2 Rankings: Bounceback coming?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 2 rankings...