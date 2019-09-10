Raiders' Vontaze Burfict: Banged up in win

Head coach Jon Gruden said Burfict got "a little bit" banged up in Monday's win over the Broncos, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Burfict collected six total tackles over 56 defensive snaps in the contest. Gruden said the 28-year-old is probably "very sore" Tuesday and cited his "reckless" style of play for the possible injury. While it can seemingly be added up to usual bumps and bruises, Burfict's participation in practice this week will be telling of just how sore he is.