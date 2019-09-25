Play

Raiders' Vontaze Burfict: Battling assortment of injuries

Burfict (elbow/knee/shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Burfict is quite banged up, but he was in similar shape before this past Sunday's game versus the Vikings and still suited up. The veteran linebacker should be fine for Week 4's game versus the Colts, although his practice status may stay limited for the extent of the week.

