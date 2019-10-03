Raiders' Vontaze Burfict: Could have suspension shortened
Burfict is appealing to have the length of his twelve-game suspension reduced, Jon Becker of The Mercury News reports.
Burfict certainly won't suit up for Sunday's contest against the Bears, but the results of his appeal will indicate whether or not the veteran linebacker will retake the field during the 2019 season. Considering Burfict's storied history of illegal plays, and the league's evident desire to curtail helmet-to-helmet hits and resulting injuries, it's no sure thing that Burfict's appeal will succeed in reducing his suspension.
More News
-
Raiders' Vontaze Burfict: Suspended for rest of season•
-
Raiders' Vontaze Burfict: Facing season-long suspension•
-
Raiders' Vontaze Burfict: Good to go vs. Colts•
-
Raiders' Vontaze Burfict: Battling assortment of injuries•
-
Raiders' Vontaze Burfict: Makes return Sunday•
-
Raiders' Vontaze Burfict: Suffers injury Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Rankings: Early-season breakouts, busts
Our Fantasy experts figure out which early-season breakouts they buy, which busts they are...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
Week 5 Trade Values Chart
Is Saquon Barkley coming back sooner than later? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...