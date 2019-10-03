Raiders' Vontaze Burfict: Could have suspension shortened

Burfict is appealing to have the length of his twelve-game suspension reduced, Jon Becker of The Mercury News reports.

Burfict certainly won't suit up for Sunday's contest against the Bears, but the results of his appeal will indicate whether or not the veteran linebacker will retake the field during the 2019 season. Considering Burfict's storied history of illegal plays, and the league's evident desire to curtail helmet-to-helmet hits and resulting injuries, it's no sure thing that Burfict's appeal will succeed in reducing his suspension.