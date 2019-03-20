Raiders' Vontaze Burfict: Declares himself healthy
Burfict (concussion) said he is healthy and passed his physical with the Raiders, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Burfict suffered a pair of concussions in December, bringing him to seven documented incidents through seven NFL seasons. Between the brain injuries, three suspensions and a few other injuries, the veteran linebacker has averaged just 8.6 games per season the past five years. He was still a difference-maker whenever healthy until 2018, at which point he posted a career-low mark of 4.7 tackles per game while also struggling in coverage. The Raiders signed Burfict to a one-year contract worth up to $5 million just one day after he was cut by the Bengals, hoping a reunion with defensive coordinator Paul Guenter can help the 28-year-old regain his top form. Burfict is expected to play middle linebacker in Oakland's 4-3 scheme, allowing Tahir Whitehead to retain his spot on the weak side.
