Raiders' Vontaze Burfict: Expecting big role
Head coach Jon Gruden said Friday that Burfict will "be a big part of this defense," Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Burfict signed with the Raiders on a one-year, $2 million contract in March. Gehlken also reports that the 28-year-old will be expected to relay plays in the huddle from defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, whom Burfict played for in Cincinnati. The former Bengal has had problems staying healthy as of late, only appearing in 43 games over the last five seasons. In that time, Burfict recorded 306 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles.
