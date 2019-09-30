Raiders' Vontaze Burfict: Facing season-long suspension

Burfict may be suspended for the rest of the season, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

Burfict added to his long history of dirty plays with a helmet-to-helmet hit on tight end Jack Doyle during Sunday's 31-24 win over the Colts. The NFL may announce a suspension as early as Monday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories