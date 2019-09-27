Raiders' Vontaze Burfict: Good to go vs. Colts
Burfict (elbow/knee/shoulder) was a full participant in Friday's practice and has been removed from the injury report for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Burfict was dealing with a number of different injuries this week that kept him limited to start the week, but it looks like none of them were too serious. Look for the linebacker to be a full go come Sunday.
