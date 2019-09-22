Raiders' Vontaze Burfict: Makes return Sunday

Burfict (elbow) returned to Sunday's game against Minnesota, Tom Pelissero of NFL Networkreports.

Burfict suffered the elbow injury during the second quarter of the game, and as evidenced by this news, used the halftime break to make a return. Now that he's healthy, expect the veteran to slide back into his usual role as the starting middle linebacker.

