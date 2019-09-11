Raiders' Vontaze Burfict: Not battling injury

Burfict wasn't listed on the Raiders' injury report Wednesday.

Although coach Jon Gruden said Burfict was "a little bit" banged up after Monday's win over the Broncos, it won't affect the veteran linebacker moving forward. Burfict played 56 of 64 possible defensive snaps (88 percent) in his Raiders' debut, making six tackles (three solo). While he doesn't have much fantasy aptitude, Burfict will continue working as the team's starting middle linebacker.

