Raiders' Vontaze Burfict: Questionable for Week 3

Burfict (shoulder/knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Burfict was limited in practice all week due to shoulder and knee injuries. Kyler Wilber and Marquel Lee would likely share reps at middle linebacker if Burfict were forced to miss any time.

