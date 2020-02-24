Raiders' Vontaze Burfict: Reinstated from suspension
Burfict was reinstated from a suspension last month and hopes to play in the NFL in 2020, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Burfict opened 2019 as a starter for Oakland but was suspended for the rest of the season after a helmet-to-helmet hit Week 4 against Indianapolis. The 29-year-old linebacker has a long history of dirty hits and hasn't played at a high level since 2017, so the most he can hope for this offseason is a chance to battle for a starting job.
