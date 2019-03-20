Raiders' Vontaze Burfict: Signs with Raiders
Burfict agreed to a deal with the Raiders on Tuesday, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.
It only took Burfict one day to find a new landing spot after being let go by the Bengals on Monday. Initially an undrafted free agent, he spent his first seven seasons in Cincinnati, accumulating 604 tackles (396 solo), five interceptions, 28 passes defensed, 8.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries across 75 games. He has become somewhat notorious publicly due to numerous suspensions and fines, so it is not surprising that he aligned himself with his former coach and current Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther. As of now, he figures to have a decent chance at earn a starting job given the lack of competition at linebacker.
