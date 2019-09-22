Raiders' Vontaze Burfict: Suffers injury Sunday

Burfict is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Minnesota due to an elbow injury.

Burfict came into the game dealing with shoulder and knee injuries, but as evidenced by this news, is dealing with a new issues. With the veteran sidelined, Kyle Wilber is the only depth linebacker that is currently healthy on the roster.

