Raiders' Vontaze Burfict: Suspended for rest of season

Burfict has been officially suspended for the remainder of the 2019 season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Burfict has a lengthy history of dirty plays, including two suspensions and eight fines. Following a head-to-head hits on Colts' tight end Jack Doyle during Sunday's game, the league handed Burfict his longest suspension yet. As expected, Burfict will appeal this suspension and the hearing will likely be Tuesday, according to Rapoport. Rookie Dakota Allen figures to be next in line to start at middle linebacker, although the Raiders may dip into free agency to find a replacement.