Raiders' Vontaze Burfict: Suspension upheld
Burfict had his 12-game suspension upheld Wednesday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Burfict's appeal to reduce the length of his suspension has been rejected, and he will not play another snap for Oakland during the 2019 season. The Raiders' attention will now be turned towards finding a new starting middle linebacker. The team could rely on a combination of Dakota Allen, Kyle Wilber and Justin Phillips to fill Burfict's role, or opt to sign a replacement in free agency.
