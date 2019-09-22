Raiders' Vontaze Burfict: Will play Sunday

Burfict (shoulder/knee) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Burfict was only able to log limited practice time throughout the week dealing with the two injuries, but as evidenced by this news, seem to shake both off. Now that he's healthy, expect the veteran to assume his usual starting middle linebacker role.

